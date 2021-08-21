CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were shot, one fatally, outside a gas station in Chicago’s South Austin neighborhood early Saturday morning.
According to police, it happened just before 3 a.m. in the 5100 block of West Madison.
About 20 people were gathered outside when someone inside a black Dodge Charger started shooting.
A 62-year-old woman, who was hit multiple times, died at the hospital.
The other two, a man taken by ambulance and a woman who drove herself to the hospital, are in critical condition.
No one is in custody.