CHICAGO (CBS) — A South Side alderwoman wants illegal parties to stop at one Calumet Heights neighborhood business – the same spot where police said a mass shooting broke out this past weekend.

At M and M Luxury Consignment, 1629 E. 87th St., Ald. Michelle Harris (8th) said they are doing anything but selling high-end clothing.

“They have pool tables. They have a bar. They have TV screens on the wall,” Harris said.

The alderwoman said the business is not licensed at all and hasn’t been for years – and it definitely doesn’t have the proper permit to be serving alcohol and hosting parties.

“They’re selling liquor. They’re in the place without a business license,” Harris said. “I would never give a PPA in that location because there’s no parking.”

A PPA is a Public Place of Amusement license.

On Saturday, a memorial was illegally held at the storefront. Police said that gathering spilled into the alley and ended in a mass shooting – with six people shot and one dead.

After the shooting around 9:10 p.m. Saturday, paramedics took two victims to University of Chicago Medical Center, and four other victims took themselves to various hospitals.

• A 39-year-old man who took himself to Jackson Park Hospital & Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen was later pronounced dead, according to police.

• A 40-year-old man who was shot in the leg and lower backside was in critical condition at University of Chicago Medical Center.

• A 39-year-old man who was shot in the ankle was in fair condition at University of Chicago Medical Center.

• A 32-year-old man who was shot in the leg was in good condition at Advocate Trinity Hospital.

• A 44-year-old woman who was shot in the leg was in fair condition at University of Chicago Medical Center.

• A 25-year-old woman who was shot in the arm was in good condition at Advocate Trinity Hospital.

Nearly two dozen bullet casings were recovered.

“We don’t have a lot of information at this time,” said Chicago Police Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan.

On Sunday, just a day after that mass shooting, Harris got a text.

“Somebody says, ‘Hey alderman – there’s somebody in that space,’” she said.

There was another party and another problem. Police were called and shut it down.

Harris hopes the space is now shut down for good.

“Don’t come here, because we we’re watching,” she said.

Harris said the property owner was cited for allowing the parties and will appear in court. The city’s Business Affairs and Consumer Protection office is investigating, and broke down the history of issues: