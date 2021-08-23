CHICAGO (CBS) — Storms west of I-39 are expected to weaken as they head our way.
Even with the hot and humid conditions, we have stable air in place with dry air aloft and capping is in place. Downpours are expected well after midnight into the early morning hours.
These would be slow-movers, creating localized ponding on area roadways.
The low for Monday night is 73.
The hot and humid pattern holds all week. Heat index values could reach 100 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday, depending on cloud cover and amount of storm coverage.
There are scattered storm chances each day.
There are scattered storm chances each day.

The high for Tuesday is 91, Wednesday 92.
A hot weekend is also ahead.