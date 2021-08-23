DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Crash, fatal crash, Hegewisch, Torrence Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS)– One person is dead and another injured after a crash involving two semi trucks in Hegewisch.

According to Chicago police, the driver of a Dodge Journey ran a red light and was struck by a semi trailer truck in the 13000 block of South Torrence Avenue.

The impact of the crash caused the Dodge to spin out before it was struck by another semi truck.

The male driver of the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 50-year-old driver of the first semi truck involved in the crash was taken to Christ Hospital in serious condition.

The third driver was not injured.

Police are investigating.

