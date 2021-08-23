CHICAGO (CBS)– A string of robberies hit stores around the Magnificent Mile, all in broad daylight, has prompted a community alert.
Chicago police said four times in the last week, a group of at least four men have gone into a store, grabbed purses off the displays and taken off in getaway car.
All of these thefts took place in the afternoon.
Recent incidents took place at the follow locations:
• 900 block of North Rush St., Sunday, August 15
• 0-100 block of East Huron St., Monday, August 16
• 900 block of North Michigan Ave., Monday, August 16
• 600 block of North Michigan Ave., Saturday, August 21
Police have security footage of the robberies.