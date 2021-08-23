DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:shooting, Southern Illinois University

CHICAGO (CBS)– A student at Southern Illinois University is dead, after a shooting in Carbondale.

Keeshanna Jackson was one of four people hit by gunfire early Sunday morning. She died at the scene.

The other three drove themselves to the hospital for treatment and are expected to survive.

A vigil for Jackson was held Sunday night.

University police are still looking for the shooter.

