CHICAGO (CBS)– A student at Southern Illinois University is dead, after a shooting in Carbondale.
Keeshanna Jackson was one of four people hit by gunfire early Sunday morning. She died at the scene.READ MORE: 1 Dead, 1 In Serious Condition After Crash Involving 2 Semi Trucks In Hegewisch
The other three drove themselves to the hospital for treatment and are expected to survive.READ MORE: Hundreds Of Chicagoans Voice Concerns About Underpass Conditions, But What Should Really Cause Worry?
A vigil for Jackson was held Sunday night.MORE NEWS: 6 Killed, 38 Wounded So Far In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago
University police are still looking for the shooter.