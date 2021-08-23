CHICAGO (CBS)– The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign campus is getting a big renovation thanks to money from the state’s “Rebuild Illinois” program.
The state dedicated more than $500 million dollars to the U of I system for construction, renovations and maintenance. This includes some big projects at the main campus downstate.
The interior of Altgeld Hall will be transformed into a modern facility while leaving the historic exterior intact.
Gov. JB Pritzker announced the renovations will take place in four phases. Another building, Illini Hall, will be replaced with a new facility. The new hall with house a data science center.
The first phase of construction began last month.