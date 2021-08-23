CHICAGO (CBS) — Four people were shot Monday evening on Sheridan Road near Wilson Avenue in Uptown.
At 7:09 p.m., the four male victims were near the sidewalk in the 4500 block of North Sheridan Road when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot them all.READ MORE: Firefighter, 3 Residents Injured In Fire At South Shore Apartment Building
A 16-year-old boy, a 19-year-old man, and a 26-year-old man were each shot in the buttocks. The 19- and 26-year-old men were taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, while the 16-year-old boy self-transported to Weiss Memorial Hospital in good condition.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Steamy And Stormy
A 31-year-old man was shot in the shoulder, and also self-transported to Weiss in good condition.MORE NEWS: What Will Full FDA Approval Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Mean For Vaccine Hesitancy, And Mandates, In Chicago?
No one was in custody Monday evening. Area Three detectives were investigating.