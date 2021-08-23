DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — The WTA tour is at XS Tennis Village for the Chicago Tennis Festival, and Venus Williams was among the players taking part.

The 41-year-old star was unable to win in front of a pro-Venus crowd, dropping her first-round match in straight sets.

But she is still appreciative that the South Side is hosting a tour event.

“Great to see the crowd and the support I got out there. I was like so delighted and so unexpected. I definitely wish I could have won today. I was just so rusty,” Williams said. “I’d love for the conditions to continue where we’re able to play sports on the South Side, because it’s really beautiful here.”

The Chicago Women’s Open runs through Saturday at Washington Park.

