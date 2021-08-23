CHICAGO (CBS) — The WTA tour is at XS Tennis Village for the Chicago Tennis Festival, and Venus Williams was among the players taking part.
The 41-year-old star was unable to win in front of a pro-Venus crowd, dropping her first-round match in straight sets.READ MORE: Firefighter, 3 Residents Injured In Fire At South Shore Apartment Building
But she is still appreciative that the South Side is hosting a tour event.READ MORE: 4 People Shot At Sheridan Road And Wilson Avenue In Uptown
“Great to see the crowd and the support I got out there. I was like so delighted and so unexpected. I definitely wish I could have won today. I was just so rusty,” Williams said. “I’d love for the conditions to continue where we’re able to play sports on the South Side, because it’s really beautiful here.”MORE NEWS: 'Oh My God, I Almost Died:' Portage Park Resident Alarmed After He Narrowly Escapes Gunfire During Attempted Robbery In Portage Park
The Chicago Women’s Open runs through Saturday at Washington Park.