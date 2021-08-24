CHICAGO (CBS) — Extreme heat and humidity are on tap again Wednesday, after the low drops to 77 Tuesday night with a lingering shower or storm chance.
By 9:30 a.m., it should feel like the 90s – and then the triple digits by noon.
There are scattered storm chances again Wednesday. Storm Prediction Center has a "marginal" risk for our area. – level 1 on a scale of 1 to 5.
The high for Wednesday is 92. On Thursday, the high drops to 88.
Passing storm chances stay with us on and off through the weekend – until Sunday’s cold front ushers in a cooler, less humid air mass.