By Mary Kay Kleist
CHICAGO (CBS) — Extreme heat and humidity are on tap again Wednesday, after the low drops to 77 Tuesday night with a lingering shower or storm chance.

9:30 a.m. Wednesday: 08.24.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

By 9:30 a.m., it should feel like the 90s – and then the triple digits by noon.

Noon Wednesday: 08.24.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

There are scattered storm chances again Wednesday. Storm Prediction Center has a “marginal” risk for our area. – level 1 on a scale of 1 to 5.

Severe Weather Outlook: 08.24.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

At A Glance Tomorrow: 08.24.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The high for Wednesday is 92. On Thursday, the high drops to 88.

Dewpoint Forecast: 08.24.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Passing storm chances stay with us on and off through the weekend – until Sunday’s cold front ushers in a cooler, less humid air mass.

7 Day Forecast: 08.24.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

