CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be a hot day.

Tuesday’s temperatures will be in the low 90s with a heat index near 100 degrees. There is a chance for scattered storms.

A Heat Advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. LaSalle, Kankakee, and Grundy counties.

The heat continues through the weekend. By Sunday, temperatures drop to the upper 80s and cool down by next week.

