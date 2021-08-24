CHICAGO (CBS)– It’s going to be a hot day.
Tuesday’s temperatures will be in the low 90s with a heat index near 100 degrees. There is a chance for scattered storms.
A Heat Advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. LaSalle, Kankakee, and Grundy counties.
The heat continues through the weekend. By Sunday, temperatures drop to the upper 80s and cool down by next week.