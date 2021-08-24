CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police have issued an alert for three missing children, who they believe were abducted by their father.
Police said 11-year-old Geter Metlow, 7-year-old Minka Miller, and 1-year-old Carmine Miller were last seen on Saturday with their father, Steven Metlow.READ MORE: Watchdog Report Finds ShotSpotter Alerts Rarely Lead CPD To Evidence Of Actual Gun Crime
A court order required him to return the children to their mother, but police said they believe the father and his family still have the kids. They are known to frequent the 16th (Jefferson Park) District.READ MORE: Former East Aurora Elementary School Teacher Found Guilty of Sexual Assault of Student
Geter is 5-foot-2 and 190 pounds, with brown eyes, short brown hair, and a light brown complexion, according to police. Minka is 4-foot-2 and 90 pounds, with short brown hair. Carmine is 2 feet tall and 40 pounds, with short brown hair.MORE NEWS: Working For Chicago: AT&T Is Hiring In The Chicago Area
Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911 or contact Area Three Special Victims Unit detectives at (312)744-8266.