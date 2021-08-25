CHICAGO (CBS) — More neighborhoods will have better lighting at night as the Chicago Department of Transportation works to install new streetlight poles on nearly 280 blocks across the city.

That’s a good thing, because CBS 2 has been reporting on rusty light poles snapping and falling on people and property for more than five years.

This morning, city workers were replacing street light poles and wiring in the Austin neighborhood.

CDOT is spending $120 million over the next two years to replace double the number of street lights it updated last year.

For years – the 2 Investigators have done extensive stories on rusted-off, unstable light poles that toppled over and injured dozens of people.

Part of the problem with older poles is the design. Hollow bases trap rain, snow, and salt – leading to quicker rust, corrosion, and decay.

Now CDOT is fixing those – and adding other improvements.

“There’s new foundations put in. New poles with new fixtures. It’s the LED white lights,” said first deputy commissioner Tom Carney. “It also features underground wiring, and what that entails is that we have a more reliable lighting system for the residents on this block.”

CDOT officials promised to provide exact numbers on how many dangerous poles have already been replaced.

CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini is following the replacement process and will have more tonight at 6 p.m.