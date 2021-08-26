CHICAGO (CBS)– Another hot and humid day is ahead.
Thursday's temperatures will be in the low 90s with a heat index near 100 degrees.
Storm chances increase by late afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and torrential downpours with localized flooding are the biggest storm threats.
A similar day is ahead Friday.
Temperatures cool down by next week.