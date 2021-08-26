DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– Another hot and humid day is ahead.

Thursday’s temperatures will be in the low 90s with a heat index near 100 degrees.

Storm chances increase by late afternoon and evening. Damaging winds and torrential downpours with localized flooding are the biggest storm threats.

A similar day is ahead Friday.

Temperatures cool down by next week.

