CHICAGO (CBS) — It has been hot and humid again Thursday.
We are watching for thunderstorms to form along the lake breeze and linger until sunset. Heavy downpours and gusty winds could accompany any storms that form.READ MORE: 2 Killed, 1 Injured In Shooting Outside Kankakee County Courthouse; Two Suspects In Custody
Severe storms are expected across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa on Thursday. We could also see storms overnight from this disturbance.
The overnight low is 74.READ MORE: Police Alert Northwest Side Residents of 2 Related Aggravated Carjackings
It will still be hot and humid through the weekend until the main cold front crosses our area Sunday night.
The high for Friday is 91 with a heat index of 100 and passing thunderstorms. For Saturday, the high is 92 with sunny and hot conditions, but a stray afternoon storm.MORE NEWS: More Than 22,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois Last Week Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
On Sunday, the high is 88 with showers and storms likely.