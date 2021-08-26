DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Mary Kay Kleist
Mary Kay Kleist

CHICAGO (CBS) — It has been hot and humid again Thursday.

Feels-Like Temperatures: 08.26.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

We are watching for thunderstorms to form along the lake breeze and linger until sunset. Heavy downpours and gusty winds could accompany any storms that form.

Severe Weather Outlook: 08.26.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Severe storms are expected across southern Minnesota and northern Iowa on Thursday. We could also see storms overnight from this disturbance.

Next 12 Hours: 08.26.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The overnight low is 74.

It will still be hot and humid through the weekend until the main cold front crosses our area Sunday night.

Precipitation Chances: 08.26.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

The high for Friday is 91 with a heat index of 100 and passing thunderstorms. For Saturday, the high is 92 with sunny and hot conditions, but a stray afternoon storm.

On Sunday, the high is 88 with showers and storms likely.

7 Day Forecast: 08.26.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Mary Kay Kleist