CHICAGO (CBS) — Mourners shared an outpouring of grief and love on Wednesday for 18-year-old Keeshanna Jackson, a Southern Illinois University student from Chicago who was killed in a shooting near campus.
Jackson was one of four people shot at a house party early Sunday morning in Carbondale. She died at the scene.
Her older half-sister said Keeshanna was thriving in the nail industry in Chicago, and was just starting at SIU to get her business degree, and learn how to grow her business.
Hundreds of students and campus leaders gathered at a memorial service Wednesday evening to honor Keeshanna.
Overcome by emotion, SIU Chancellor Dr. Austin Lane spoke to the pain of the campus community.
“Saluki nation tragically … tragically lost a precious member of our family,” Lane said. “We are all still grieving the tragic death of Keeshanna and asking ourselves why? Why did this happen? Why did this happen to such a promising and vibrant young lady? It’s just not fair.”
The three other people who were shot survived.
Carbondale and SIU police are asking anyone who attended the party to come forward.
Investigators have said they believe several people started shooting at the party goers.