By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A young skateboarder was airlifted Thursday after being hit by a truck in Plainfield, police said.
Authorities responded to Route 30 and Renwick Road at about 4:27 p.m. to find him lying in the road near a Chevy Silverado. The boy was taken to AMITA Health St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet and later airlifted to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to a press release from the Plainfield Police Department.
Preliminary investigation indicates the Silverado was traveling eastbound on Renwick west of Route 30 when the boy on the skateboard rode between the vehicles that were stopped at an intersection. The Silverado and boy collided in the left turn lane of eastbound Renwick, police said.
Westbound Renwick from Peerless Drive to Route 30 was closed for about two hours as authorities investigated.