CHICAGO (CBS) — The website for the Clerk of the Cook County Court is down for maintenance after “unusual activity” was discovered on Aug. 13.
According to Clerk of the Circuit Court Iris Y. Martinez, the Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court of Cook County, the activity was found "on its server that supports its website www.cookcountyclerkofcourt.org."
Click to access the quick links and list of contact information provided for the division in which the case has been filed for case and docket information.
Cook County is working with the Bureau of Technology and the County's Information Security Office, the Circuit Court Clerk's Office with the ongoing investigation.
Now the website is down for maintenance and updates, but is accessible with phone numbers and email addresses for the Circuit Court Clerk’s various divisions.