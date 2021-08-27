SPRINGFIELD (CBS) – Federal funding under the American Rescue Plan Act for extended unemployment benefits will end on Sept. 11, the Illinois Department of Employment Security announced Friday.
The remaining federal unemployment programs, including Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, will expire on Sept. 4.
Because the federal government will no longer cover the cost of extended benefits after Sept. 11, it will no longer be available to claimants in Illinois.
Claimants in need of further state resources or assistance are encouraged to visit IDES.Illinois.gov/MoreAssistance for information about helpful programs.
Claimants with questions about existing claims should call (800) 244-5631 and schedule a callback.