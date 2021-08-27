CHICAGO (CBS)– Kanye West’s “Donda” listening party Thursday night at Soldier Field started two hours late, but had many memorable moments.
West did everything from bringing controversial artists on stage with him, to having his estranged wife walk out in a wedding dress.READ MORE: Website For Clerk Of The Circuit Court Of Cook County Was Reported As Being Down For 'Maintenance;' It Turned Out Servers Were Breached
Marilyn Manson, who’s been accused of assault and abuse by former girlfriends, and rapper DaBaby, who got dropped from Lollapalooza after making homophobic comments, appeared on stage with Kanye.READ MORE: In-Person Classes Canceled At Highland Park High School After Small Closet Fire Takes Down WiFi
Kim Kardashian, who filed for divorce from West, donned a wedding dress to appear on stage during one song.
Also, Ye lit himself on fire and burned down a replica of his childhood home.MORE NEWS: 70-Year-Old Woman Struck And Killed By Hit-And-Run Driver In East Garfield Park
The “Donda” album is set to be released on September 3.