CHICAGO (CBS) — Police in west suburban Lyons are conducting a homicide investigation, after two brothers revealed they buried their mother and sister in their backyard.

CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe reports the Village of Lyons Water Department called police just after 11:30 a.m. Thursday for a well-being check, because two brothers who live in the 3900 block of Center Ave have not used water for more than a year.

Lyons police are out at this home. Police say the brothers who live there told them their mom and sister are buried in the backyard. Investigators will be out here taking pics & videos of the land today. Excavation begins tomorrow. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/m3BjVJVrwV — Mugo Odigwe (@MugoOdigwe) August 27, 2021

When officers arrived, they asked the older brother where his mother and sister were, because neighbors told police a mother and sister once lived in the house, but they hadn’t seen them.

That brother told police his sister, who he claims was mentally ill, pushed their mother down the stairs in 2015, and sometime after that, his mother had a stroke and died.

The brothers buried her in the backyard.

Then in 2019, that brother said his mother got sick and died. She also was buried in the backyard.

“He indicated that they didn’t know what to do. It was a financial situation, and he just chose the best angle was to just bury them in the backyard,” Lyons Police Chief Thomas Herion said

Police said they are treating this as a homicide, but the brothers have not been charged or arrested until they know for sure a crime was committed.

“It’s a felony to conceal a death in the state of Illinois, and it’s a class 3 felony, I believe, to conceal a homicide; if it’s determined to be a homicide,” Herion said. “Till we find the mother or the sister or some type of deceased body in the backyard, those individuals are free to go. As soon as we find a body, they will be taken into custody.”

Investigators are taking pictures and video as they survey the home. They said they won’t start digging through the yard until Saturday morning.