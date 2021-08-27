CHICAGO (CBS) — The Illinois State Supreme Court has ruled the mayor of Markham, a convicted felon, should be allowed to keep his job. What does this mean for other ex cons with friends in high places?

Back in April, Markham Mayor Roger Agpawa was upset by the appellate court’s decision to keep him from serving his second term, but four months later, he stands with smiles and supporters after the decision from the Supreme Court. It allows him to remain in office despite his federal conviction for mail fraud from the 90s.

“This is very big for Illinoisans anywhere in the state,” he said. “Now we have the avenue and pathway in which rights can be restored to individuals that would apply to governor.”

Former Governor Bruce Rauner restored Agpaway’s rights to hold office, and after a legal fight all the way to the state’s highest court, now any former felon can also hold office — if a governor decides.

“Doesn’t have to justify the decision, doesn’t have to give reasons for the decision, it’s just, ‘I”m giving that person back their rights.’ That’s all that’s required,” said CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller.

Miller said what helped shape the Supreme Court’s decision was the statute passed in May supporting Rauner’s move.

“This was directed, ‘Hey, we’re going to make sure this mayor remains mayor,'” Miller said.

And now it begs the question, if this ruling is the blueprint, then former convicted governors Rod Blagojevich and George Ryan could run for office if they are close friends with a new governor.

“We live in the City of Chicago, and we have a history. We have three aldermen currently under indictment byt he federal government. We don’t have a big track record,” Miller said.