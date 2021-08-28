AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — Aurora police on Saturday were investigating a suspected murder-suicide that happened the day before.
Just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 2100 block of Kensington Place on Aurora's west side for repots of suspicious activity. Based on what they had learned, officers set up a perimeter and told all the neighbors to shelter in place.
Police went on to enter the home and found two people dead inside. Detectives began an investigation and concluded it was a murder-suicide.
Police have not released any information about the victims or what happened, but said there was no threat to the community.
The investigation was ongoing Saturday. Anyone with information or who might have video from their home security systems is asked to call the Aurora police Investigations Division at (630) 256-5500.