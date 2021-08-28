CHICAGO (CBS) — Hot and humid weather continues this weekend. Expect mostly sunnies skies and highs in the low 90s Saturday. A stray storm is also possible.
Sunday will be partly sunny with afternoon thunderstorms.
A cold front will then come through and help moderate temperatures to start the new week.
Forecast:
Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. 93
Saturday night: ostly clear and warm. 76.
Sunday: Sunny start then afternoon storms. Hot. High of 91.