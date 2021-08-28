CHICAGO (CBS) — In-person classes were canceled at Highland Park High School after a small fire took down the WiFi Friday morning.
The school will continue Friday with an asynchronous day for classes.
School officials said there was a small fire in a closet near the library around 4 a.m.
“The fire was contained to the closet but it did bring down the wi-fi leaving us unable to run classes on campus,” Principal Debby Finn said in an email to the school community. “Thankfully, no one was hurt. The fire was contained to the closet but it did bring down the wi-fi leaving us unable to run classes on campus.”
No injuries were reported.
The status of in-person learning at HPHS on Monday will be determined Sunday by noon, according to a release from the district. If in-person learning is not possible, school staff will be available from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for students who need anything from the building.