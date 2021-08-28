By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and killed in Englewood late Friday night, police said.
A 27-year-old man was driving in the 900 block of West 59th Street at about 11:55 p.m. when an unknown person inside a black sedan pulled alongside him and shot him multiple times, authorities said. The victim crashed his car into two empty parked cars and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.