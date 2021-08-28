CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was hospitalized after hie was shot early Saturday morning on Chicago’s Northwest Side.
Police say the man was in his car in Portage Park a block north of Montrose and Milwaukee around 3 a.m. when a man with a face tattoo walked up to his car.
The man asked for money, and the victim drove off.
That’s when shots were fired. One bullet hit the victim in the waist.
The victim's friend drove him to Community First Medical Center where police found his car out front.
Police are still looking for the shooter with the face tattoo.