DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Amazon Truck, Crash, Eisenhower Expressway, Western Avenue

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Amazon truck caught fire Monday evening in a crash on the Eisenhower Expressway.

The Fire Department said three people were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital from the scene of the crash on the westbound Eisenhower at Western Avenue.

READ MORE: Brothers Released From Custody, But Still Being Investigated, After Saying They Buried Mother, Sister In Backyard In Lyons

Video posted to Twitter by user @eGoJaleel showed black smoke billowing into the air as a man rides in a vehicle past equipment on the Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line tracks. It later comes into view that an Amazon truck is on fire on the opposite side of the expressway.

Warning: Video Contains Profane Language:

The Fire Department could not immediately provide the conditions of the people who were hospitalized.

MORE NEWS: New Northwestern University Study Shows Drawback Of Skipping Second Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine, Says Recovering From COVID-19 Doesn't Guarantee Immunity

Information from Illinois State Police was not immediately available.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff