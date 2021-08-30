CHICAGO (CBS) — An Amazon truck caught fire Monday evening in a crash on the Eisenhower Expressway.
The Fire Department said three people were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital from the scene of the crash on the westbound Eisenhower at Western Avenue.
Video posted to Twitter by user @eGoJaleel showed black smoke billowing into the air as a man rides in a vehicle past equipment on the Chicago Transit Authority Blue Line tracks. It later comes into view that an Amazon truck is on fire on the opposite side of the expressway.
Warning: Video Contains Profane Language:
@amazon truck caught fire on 290. Hope the driver is okay pic.twitter.com/hZybuWocgM
— EGO (@eGoJaleel) August 31, 2021
The Fire Department could not immediately provide the conditions of the people who were hospitalized.
Information from Illinois State Police was not immediately available.