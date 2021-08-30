CHICAGO (CBS) — Jacqueline Jackson, the wife of the Rev. Jesse Jackson, has been moved out of the ICU as she and her husband both battle COVID-19.
The Jackson family said in a statement supplied by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition that Ms. Jackson had been moved out of the ICU at Northwestern Memorial Hospital and was back in her regular hospital room, where she is receiving oxygen.
The Rev. Jackson remains at the Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, where he is receiving occupational and physical therapy.
The civil rights leader was moved to the rehab hospital late last week, as his COVID-19 symptoms had begun to abate, and his Parkinson's disease, which was diagnosed years ago, had "become more in focus."
Rev. Jackson was able to participate briefly in his “Keep Hope Alive” national radio broadcast on Sunday.
Rev. Jackson and his wife were admitted to the hospital a week ago Saturday, after both tested positive for the virus.
Rev. Jackson, 79, was fully vaccinated, according to a representative for Roseland Community Hospital, where he received his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Jan. 8. At the time he got his first shot, Jackson held a news conference to encourage other elderly people to get their shots.
Jacqueline Jackson had not been vaccinated.