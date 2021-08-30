CHICAGO (CBS) — Volunteers from PAWS Chicago are headed to areas affected by Hurricane Ida to rescue homeless pets.
The van with volunteers leaves from the PAWS Chicago Medical Center Wednesday, September 1 to meet the Louisiana animals at an area unaffected by the hurricane. The volunteers and animals are set to return to Chicago Wednesday afternoon.
PAWS Chicago will deliver needed supplies as well as bring back cats and dogs already in shelters freeing up space for displaced animals.
To help, PAWS Chicago is collecting supplies. People can drop donations off Tuesday, August 30 at from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the PAWS Chicago Medical Center (3516 West 26th Street.) Anyone with a donation should use the entrance on Drake Street.
Some of the needed supplies include bottled water, dry and canned pet food, cleaning supplies, kitten and puppy milk replacer, leashes, collars and flea and tick medication. According to PAWS, at the medical center, "each animal will get complete medical care, vaccinations, microchips and spay/neuter surgeries as needed."
Once they’re “medically cleared” they’ll be available for adoption.
PAWS Chicago said it welcomes donations and would like Chicagoans to open their homes to foster or adopt pets.
HURRICANE IDA RELIEF: Later this week, a crew of PAWS volunteers will head south to meet a Louisiana rescue partner and provide assistance in the wake of Hurricane Ida. pic.twitter.com/Ml6WHu9Jyg
— PAWSChicago (@PAWSChicago) August 30, 2021