CHICAGO (CBS) — A person is in custody after allegedly firing a shot at Chicago police officers on Monday morning.
Around 7 a.m., officers responded to a call about a person will a gun in the 3600 block of South Indiana. The suspect ran away and then turned and fired a single shot.
The officers were not struck and did not return fire.
The suspect was arrested in the 200 block of East 35th Street, and a weapon was recovered.
Charges are pending, police said.