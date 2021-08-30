DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A person is in custody after allegedly firing a shot at Chicago police officers on Monday morning.

Around 7 a.m., officers responded to a call about a person will a gun in the 3600 block of South Indiana. The suspect ran away and then turned and fired a single shot.

The officers were not struck and did not return fire.

The suspect was arrested in the 200 block of East 35th Street, and a weapon was recovered.

Charges are pending, police said.

