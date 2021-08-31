DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago News, CPD, River North, Robbery

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 30-year-old woman was robbed at gunpoint in Chicago’s River West neighborhood.

Chicago police said she was sitting in her parked car around 11:00 Monday night near Superior and Halsted when three men with handguns hopped out of an SUV.

They told to her get out of her car and hand over her cellphone, which she did.

But instead of taking her car, all three men went back to their own SUV and took off.

The woman wasn’t hurt.

Police are still looking for the suspects.

