LAKE FOREST, Ill. (CBS) — Tuesday was cut day for the Bears’ final roster, and those not surviving the reckoning included wide receivers Dazz Newsome and Riley Ridley.
This means six of Bears General Manager Ryan Pace's seven draft picks at receiver are no longer on the team. It also means it appears the feel-good story of receiver Rodney Adams will continue on this 53-man roster.
Published reports said running back Ryan Nall and cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. were also cut.
More cuts in the secondary included cornerback Desmond Trufant, wo has been away from the team since the death of his father a couple of weeks ago.
That means last year's fifth-round pick, Kindle Vildor, is set to roll into the season with a bigger hole. And in year two, the young cornerback's confidence is only growing.
“I never had any doubt,” Vildor said. “When the opportunity comes, just roll with it and don’t look back. Just having that confidence; just make sure I’m out there, and trusting my technique that I’ve been working on off-season, and just putting it out there in the field and letting it all loose. I’m ready to go out there and compete and just show everybody what I can do.”