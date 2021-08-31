CHICAGO (CBS) — Showers over western Illinois were trying to drift our way Tuesday afternoon, but they kept running into the dry air mass that we have in place.
There is a possibility a stray sprinkle Tuesday evening, but most places stay dry. We will continue to see high clouds from this disturbance.
The low for Tuesday night is 65 with fair and mild conditions.
On Wednesday, winds will increase from the north/northeast creating high wave action. The National Weather Service has put up a Beach Hazards Statement this evening through Thursday morning for 3– to 6-foot waves and dangerous rip currents.
The lakefront will look inviting Wednesday with plenty of sun, but it’s best to stay out of the water.
The high for Wednesday is 78 with plenty of sun. For Thursday, it will be partly sunny with a high of 79.
The Labor Day holiday weekend is shaping up nicely with only a 20 to 30 percent chance for showers Saturday.