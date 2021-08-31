DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Laura Bannon
CHICAGO (CBS) — Another pleasant day ahead!

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon, the weather pattern continues to stay dry and pleasant. Low humidity with comfortable temps in the upper 70s and lowermost 80s.

Beach hazards statement were posted for late Tuesday and run through early Thursday morning. Waves will be choppy and dangerous for swimming on Wednesday.

The next chance for rain doesn’t arrive until late Friday into Saturday. Warmer weather for the rest of Labor Day weekend.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 82

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, mild. Low: 63

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 78

Laura Bannon