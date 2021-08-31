CHICAGO (CBS) — Another pleasant day ahead!
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon, the weather pattern continues to stay dry and pleasant. Low humidity with comfortable temps in the upper 70s and lowermost 80s.READ MORE: Chicago Man Sentenced To 6 Years In Federal Prison For Possessing Stolen Gun In Douglas Park
Beach hazards statement were posted for late Tuesday and run through early Thursday morning. Waves will be choppy and dangerous for swimming on Wednesday.
The next chance for rain doesn’t arrive until late Friday into Saturday. Warmer weather for the rest of Labor Day weekend.READ MORE: Bradley Rukstales, Suburban Chicago Man, Pleads Guilty For Role In Capitol Riot
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. High: 82
TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, mild. Low: 63
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 78MORE NEWS: At Least 20 Citations Issued For Chicago Mask Mandate Violations