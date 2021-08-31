By Mary Chappell
CHICAGO (CBS) — A south-suburban man accused of burglarizing an Elmhurst home where he took items including an urn containing a child’s ashes has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, officials said.READ MORE: 48 States Now On Chicago's Travel Advisory
Authorities received a call Dec. 9, 2019 reporting a burglary at an Elmhurst home. The victims reported a coin collection and urn containing the ashes of their infant son were missing, according to a press release from the DuPage County State’s Attorney.
Police investigated the incident and gathered enough information to charge Glenn Addison, 68, of 547 E. 149th Street in Harvey, who at the time was on parole for a 2014 burglary. He was arrested Dec. 17, 2019 and appeared in bond court where his bond was set at $750,000 with 10% to apply. The judge also signed an order in court to release the urn back to the family.
Addison pleaded guilty to one count of felony residential burglary Aug. 18. He will be required to serve 50% of his sentence before being eligible for parole and will receive credit for time already served.
READ MORE: Chicago Woman Files Lawsuit After Daughter's Ex-Boyfriend Stole Cat, Convinced Animal Hospital To Remove Microchip
MORE NEWS: Chicago Rideshare Drivers Protest Lyft's Deactivation Process, Claiming They Have No Recourse