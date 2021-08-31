GURNEE, Ill. (CBS) — Less than 24 hours after a Lake County woman went on CBS 2 asking Six Flags Great America to cut her a break, the Gurnee theme park has had a change of heart.
Six Flags now says it will refund Mikyeila Cordero for her season passes.
Cordero got a season pass for Six Flags Great America in Gurnee for Christmas in 2019. She and her family used it once before COVID closed everything.
Six Flags said the passes would be valid for the 2021 season. But then, the amusement parks reopened as the delta variant hit – and Cordero said Six Flags would not offer a refund or pass extension for those who do not feel safe going now.
But that has now changed.
In a statement Monday night, Six Flags had said health and safety are top priorities, and they work with park guests on an individual basis to resolve any issues.