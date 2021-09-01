CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’re going to present a fake COVID vaccination card, you might want to make sure it’s spelled right.
A woman from the southwest suburbs is in a Honolulu jail after being caught with a counterfeit vaccine card.
State investigators arrested 24-year-old Chloe Mrozak when she went to the airport Saturday for her flight home.
The Oak Lawn resident arrived a week earlier after uploading the fake vaccine card to avoid Hawaii’s mandatory 10-day quarantine.
One big mistake: Moderna is spelled wrong on the card. It also said she got the shot in Delaware, but the state had no record of her vaccination.
Investigators said she also gave false information about her hotel stay and return flight. Mrozak is being held on $2,000 bail.