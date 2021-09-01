CHICAGO (CBS) — After being closed for months, the doors are finally reopening at more Illinois Department of Employment Services offices this week.
Two more offices open Thursday: one in Wheeling and one in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood.
Four other offices opened in August in the first phase of the reopening plan.
Those wishing to go in must call ahead and schedule an in-person appointment. No walk-ins are allowed.
IDES asked that anyone applying for unemployment still use its website first.