By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Three people were wounded Wednesday afternoon in a shooting in the West Garfield Park community.

Police said at 4:05 p.m., the men were standing on the sidewalk in the 4500 block of West Maypole Avenue when a vehicle went by and someone inside shot them all.

A 30-year-old man was shot in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was stabilized.

Another man, 27, suffered a graze wound to the head and a gunshot wound to the lower back and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in critical condition.

A third, 28, was shot in the hand and was taken to Loretto Hospital in good condition.

Crime scene tape was seen stretched across the street as police investigated.

No one was in custody late Wednesday afternoon. Area Four detectives were investigating.

