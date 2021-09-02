CHICAGO (CBS) — High clouds have moved into our area.
They will stay in place as a storm system heads our way.
The storm system will encounter the dry air mass that we have in place. Only scattered showers are expected Friday afternoon through Saturday.
The low for Thursday night is 62 with mostly cloudy conditions.
On Friday, it will also be mostly cloudy with those afternoon scattered showers. The high is 78.
For Saturday, there will again be scattered showers with a high of 75. On Sunday and Labor Day Monday, it will be sunny with a high of 80.