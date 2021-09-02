DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Englewood, Fire, Morgan Street

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were hospitalized, including a police officer, when a fire broke out Thursday night in an Englewood apartment building.

The fire broke out in the building at 6429-31 S. Morgan St., according to the Fire Department.

People jumped from the building, the Fire Department said.

One police officer was taken to an area hospital in good condition, while one civilian was taken to an area hospital in serious-to-critical condition.

