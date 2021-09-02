CHICAGO (CBS) — Two people were hospitalized, including a police officer, when a fire broke out Thursday night in an Englewood apartment building.
The fire broke out in the building at 6429-31 S. Morgan St., according to the Fire Department.READ MORE: After Parents Were Shot And Killed In Horrific Crime In Humboldt Park, Family Works Tirelessly To Care For 2 Young Children Going Forward
People jumped from the building, the Fire Department said.
MORE NEWS: After Someone Breaks A 6-Year-Old Park Forest Boy's Bike, A Police Officer Goes Above And Beyond To Fix It
6429 6431 Morgan still and box. Plan 1. One police officer transported good condition. One civilian transported red condition. We did have jumpers. pic.twitter.com/t3FJQzUi4EREAD MORE: Junction Of Western And Logan Is Getting Protected Bike Lane, But It Took 'School Of Rock' Star Kevin Clark's Death To Make It Happen
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) September 3, 2021
One police officer was taken to an area hospital in good condition, while one civilian was taken to an area hospital in serious-to-critical condition.