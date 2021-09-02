CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois has a new law, giving kids with special needs an equal shot in the classroom.
It requires a standard for web-based learning, internet content used in the classroom. The law strives to give students the digital tools they need.
“This legislation truly meets the moment, when it comes to giving our students the most fulfilling education possible,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
Here are some requirements: Any web videos teacher use will need closed captioning and kids must have text-to-speech options. All public and private schools must meet the standards by the fall of next year.