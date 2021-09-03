DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Laura Bannon
CHICAGO (CBS)– Shower chances increase as we move into the holiday weekend.

The high temperature for Friday is 78 degrees. There is a slight chance of a few afternoon showers.

Scattered showers follow Friday night and through Saturday. Minor amounts of rainfall are expected.

Brighter skies are expected Sunday.

Labor day will be warm and sunny.

