CHICAGO (CBS)– Shower chances increase as we move into the holiday weekend.
The high temperature for Friday is 78 degrees. There is a slight chance of a few afternoon showers.READ MORE: Man Killed, Woman Seriously Injured In Shooting Outside Apartment Building In Old Town
Scattered showers follow Friday night and through Saturday. Minor amounts of rainfall are expected.
READ MORE: 2 Men In Critical Condition After Apartment Fire In Englewood; Neighbors Rescue Residents Jumping From Building
Brighter skies are expected Sunday.
MORE NEWS: After Parents Were Shot And Killed In Horrific Crime In Humboldt Park, Family Works Tirelessly To Care For 2 Young Children Going Forward
Labor day will be warm and sunny.