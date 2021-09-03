Mary Chappell
Chicago (CBS) — The Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) is the latest to require all its employees to get the COVID-19 shot.
CTA announced Friday it’s requiring all employees to be vaccinated by Oct. 25., joining transit agencies with similar policies across the country, as well as Chicago city workers and other commercial businesses and hospitals.
"In order for us to continue safely serving the Chicago area, it is now time for the remainder of our workforce to join the nearly 200 million Americans who are fully-vaccinated to help fight off these variants and protect our loved ones and others who cannot be vaccinated," CTA President Dorval Carter, Jr., said in a press release from CTA.
Employees will be required to provide proof of vaccination on the CTA’s employee portal, officials said. Those who don’t comply by the deadline will “face discipline in accordance with the CTA disciplinary guidelines.”
The CTA was one of the first major transit agencies in the nation to offer an internal onsite employee vaccination program beginning in late February, officials said, and it has created an internal educational awareness campaign, featuring digital ads, informational posters and other resources encouraging employees to get vaccinated.
