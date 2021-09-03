CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs manager David Ross and president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer missed the team’s 6-5 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
This after they tested positive for COVID-19. Michael Hermosillo homered and drove in three runs, leading Chicago to its fourth consecutive win.
Frank Schwindel also connected, and Ian Happ had three more hits on a wet afternoon at Wrigley Field. A spokesman for the team said Ross and Hoyer are feeling fine and quarantining.
Both are vaccinated. Anthony Alford hit two long home runs for last-place Pittsburgh, which dropped its fourth straight game.
