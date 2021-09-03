CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago Cubs Manager David Ross and President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer have both tested positive for COVID-19.
Ross and Hoyer are both vaccinated, a spokesperson for the Cubs confirmed.
Both are “doing well,” team spokesman Julian Green said in an email. Both Ross and Hoyer will quarantine for the next 10 days.
Interim Manager Andy Green said at a news conference via Zoom that Ross “feels great” and doesn’t have COVID-19 symptoms.
The team plans to limit time spent in the clubhouse to minimize the potential for COVID spread on the team. Close contacts will be tested routinely.
"We will do our part to minimize it," said Green.
“It stinks, I live spending time with Rossy,” said Green. “It’s gonna suck not being around him for the next 10 days.”
Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup. pic.twitter.com/Xh26bYNSVJ
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 3, 2021
There was no need to consider canceling today’s game against the Pirates, Green said.