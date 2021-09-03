CHICAGO (CBS)– All lanes are back open on I-90 near Montrose Avenue after police investigated a reported shooting.
According to Illinois State Police, A male victim reported an expressway shooting Friday morning. His vehicle was damaged by gunfire, but he was not injured.
All southbound lanes were closed at 7:10 a.m. Lanes reopened at 7:40 a.m.
Police are investigating.
This is a developing story.