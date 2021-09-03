DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– All lanes are back open on I-90 near Montrose Avenue after police investigated a reported shooting.

According to Illinois State Police, A male victim reported an expressway shooting Friday morning. His vehicle was damaged by gunfire, but he was not injured.

All southbound lanes were closed at 7:10 a.m. Lanes reopened at 7:40 a.m.

Police are investigating.

This is a developing story.

