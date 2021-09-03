Cubs Win When Sergio Alcántara Makes Run On Error By Pirates' Wilmer Difo In 11thSergio Alcántara scampered home when second baseman Wilmer Difo mishandled a popup in the 11th inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night for their third straight win.

No. 9 Notre Dame Set To Kick Off Season With Trip To Florida StateCollege football goes full bore this weekend, and No. 9 Notre Dame kicks off the season with a road trip to Florida State Sunday.

Bears Training Camp: Linebacker Alec Ogletree Signed For His Ninth YearBears linebacker Alec Ogletree didn't play in the Bears' final preseason game, but that doesn't mean he thought he'd clenched a spot on the 53-man roster. He said the team owed him nothing, but he now has more Bears days to come.

NFC North Preview: 'Got To Give It Up To The Reigning MVP In Aaron Rodgers,' Says CBS Chicago's Marshall HarrisThe Packers still have all the pieces to make another run at a Super Bowl, especially with Rodgers under center.

NFC West Preview: 'The Strongest Division In Football', CBS San Francisco's Vern Glenn Has 49ers Coming Out On TopThe 49ers were injury plagued throughout the 2020 season but this year Glenn expects them to bounce back in a big way.

At White Sox Game, Family Thrilled As Army Sgt. 1st Class Daniel LaCosse Makes Surprise ReturnArmy Sgt. 1st Class Daniel LaCosse came to Guaranteed Rate Field to surprise his family Wednesday night after 10 months away in Kuwait.