DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:COVID Vaccine, COVID-19, Extension, Governor Pritzker

CHICAGO (CBS) — Teachers, college students and hospital workers in Illinois now have more time to get vaccinated.

On Friday, Governor JB Pritzker extended the original vaccine deadline, which was this weekend. They now have until September 19 to get their first dose or they’ll have to undergo regular testing.

READ MORE: Jacqueline Jackson, Wife Of Rev. Jesse Jackson, Going Home After Fight With COVID-19

CBS 2 Chicago Staff