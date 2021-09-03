CHICAGO (CBS) — Teachers, college students and hospital workers in Illinois now have more time to get vaccinated.
On Friday, Governor JB Pritzker extended the original vaccine deadline, which was this weekend. They now have until September 19 to get their first dose or they'll have to undergo regular testing.
Vaccines remain our strongest tool to protect ourselves from COVID-19.
While hospitals and schools move forward in good faith, this two-week extension ensures they can better protect our children and most vulnerable residents.

— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) September 3, 2021
— Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) September 3, 2021MORE NEWS: Plans For A September 20th COVID Booster Shot May Be Delayed