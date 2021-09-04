CHICAGO (CBS) — Three priests with the Chicago archdiocese have been removed from ministry for inappropriate relationships with adults, Cardinal Blase Cupich announced Saturday.
An associate pastor of St. Genevieve Parish, Father Orlando Flores Orea, will step aside from his duties pending an investigation of an inappropriate relationship with an adult woman.
“Father Flores Orea has acknowledged this behavior and will enter a period of prayer, spiritual healing and discernment,” Cupich wrote in letters to Father Orea’s current parish.
Father Pedro Campos, pastor at St. Gerard, St. John the Baptist, and St. Susana parishes, will step aside pending an investigation into an inappropriate relationship with an adult man at St. Kevin Parish. He will "live away from the parish while he enters a period of prayer, spiritual healing and discernment," Cupich wrote.
Father Rene Mena Beltran, pastor at St. Gall and St. Simon parishes, will step aside pending an investigation into a relationship with an adult man.
All three acknowledged their relationships, Cupich wrote.
The archdiocese has offered the woman and two men services from its victims assistance ministry.
Letters were also sent to parishes where the three priests previously served.